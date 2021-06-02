Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Avanos Medical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.