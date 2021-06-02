11,563 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Associated Banc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $497,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

