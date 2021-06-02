HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after buying an additional 188,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $837.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

