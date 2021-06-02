Lincoln National Corp Invests $205,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

