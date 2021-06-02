Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ingredion by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ingredion by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

INGR stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.53 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.