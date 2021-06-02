Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Primerica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,770,172. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.77.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

