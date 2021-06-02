Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWB. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$36.34 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.