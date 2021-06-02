Brokers Issue Forecasts for Roblox Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roblox stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.24. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $14,587,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.