American Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

NYSE AFG opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $14.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,335 shares of company stock worth $26,241,626. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

