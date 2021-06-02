21,090 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,589,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $260,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

