Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,016,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,554,000 after buying an additional 103,109 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International stock opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

