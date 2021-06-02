TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.86

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $5.90. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 92,501 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $93.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.