Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells 5,297 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OOMA opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,463,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 592.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

