Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 80,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

BRP stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

