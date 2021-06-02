Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 3,044 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

PCTY stock opened at $166.14 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.