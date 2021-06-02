Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 21,530 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 652,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 149.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

