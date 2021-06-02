Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $443,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.45.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

