Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.28

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

