Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the April 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPNV opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth $301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,434,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,375,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

