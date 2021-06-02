Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Up 38.6% in May

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 29th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,192,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,980,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 1,517,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,382,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREB opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Trebia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

