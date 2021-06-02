Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 744,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.68. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $126.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.