HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

