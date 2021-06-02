Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.