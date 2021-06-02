Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -603.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

