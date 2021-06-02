Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

TPZ opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.