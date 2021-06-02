Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 512.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

NYSE:OMF opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

