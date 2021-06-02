Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,633,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

