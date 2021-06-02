Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.43. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

