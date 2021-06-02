Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells $19,782.55 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sean Foley sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $19,782.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $4,444,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

