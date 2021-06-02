Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells $19,782.55 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sean Foley sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $19,782.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.45.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.
Several research firms have issued reports on PMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
