Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ormat Technologies worth $677,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 442,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 114,877 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of ORA opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.