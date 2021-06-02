BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,725,775 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $690,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -764.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

