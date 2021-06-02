Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider George Craig Shapiro Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, George Craig Shapiro sold 225,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $47,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, George Craig Shapiro sold 150,100 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $43,529.00.

Shares of BPSR opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

