BlackRock Inc. Purchases 607,802 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MasTec worth $704,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,839 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

