BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,630,338 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,021,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,630,338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.77% of Kimco Realty worth $712,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

