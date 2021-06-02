Critical Contrast: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 3.07 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 16.19 $128.56 million $2.00 71.61

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 79.42%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $153.26, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80% Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58%

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Dolphin Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

