Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post sales of $17.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.79 million to $17.90 million. OptiNose reported sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OPTN opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

