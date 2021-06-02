Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hill-Rom worth $724,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

