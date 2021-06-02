United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1,953.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,666,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,505 shares of company stock worth $2,727,662. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

