Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.