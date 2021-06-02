Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.57 Million

Brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report sales of $916.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $923.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $943.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69. Ventas has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

