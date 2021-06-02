$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $7.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.35 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.26 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 114,812 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

