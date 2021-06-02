Lincoln National Corp Invests $139,000 in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $21,272,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 147.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 460,203 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 114.6% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 560,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

