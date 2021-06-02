Lincoln National Corp Invests $51,000 in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

