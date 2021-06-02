Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 16,860 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a PE ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

