Diversified Trust Co Invests $223,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $763,619. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

