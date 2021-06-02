Diversified Trust Co Makes New $218,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

