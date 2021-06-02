BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $750,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

