BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.75% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $765,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,012. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

