Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $532,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,029,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.