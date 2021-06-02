MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $454.33 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,330,099. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.